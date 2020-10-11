The "So-say-shun" is headed back to Ohio, and we hope to go

Mom and I finally have a firm date for a potential trip. It’s almost a year away, so surely travel and large events won’t be as concerning to us by then as they have been so far most of this year.
It’s the 169th “So-say-shun,” which will convene “on Thursday before the first Saturday in October 2021.” Those of you who have regularly read this column — and some who don’t, but are from around here — know I’m referring to the Eastern District Association of Primitive Baptists’ annual session.
The 168th annual session took place last week (Oct. 1-4) at Copper Creek (Addington Frame) Church in Nickelsville, Va., and was co-hosted by Willow Chapel. Ironically, for Mom and me, it was the nearest the “So-say-shun” had taken place to our home in Kingsport in five years — but we didn’t go.
Technically (or, perhaps, technologically?), the “So-say-shun” actually came right into our home, and we are thankful for that blessing. I should say most portions of the four-day event came into our home, via Facebook live video streaming. With Mom, 87, continuing to be wary of venturing to public events, even with masks and sanitizers and social distancing, the question of whether we’d attend meetings at Copper Creek was a point of discussion right up until the morning the “So-say-shun” got underway.
We knew masks were to be worn and seating spaced to meet social distancing guidelines. And food service for lunch was also to follow safety protocols. But Mom hasn’t been taking any chances (read below about her virtual church participation).
I had hoped it would somehow be streamed online, but having driven Mom over to Copper Creek earlier this year, I wondered if there would be enough signal for it to happen.
We were both delighted when cousin Kathy Walton and her daughter Missy called Thursday morning and told Mom the “So-say-shun” was indeed live on Facebook. I quickly got my laptop set up for Mom in the living room and logged her onto Facebook and found the live video on the Eastern District Association of Primitive Baptists page.
So, there it was, right in our living room. Mom got to participate, albeit virtually, for morning and afternoon singing, services, and taking care of business (there’s a break each day for lunch) on Thursday. On Friday, she only saw it live for the morning portion (I wasn’t home to help her get the post-lunch video to play). On Saturday morning, she was able to watch more, including the annual memorial service. And best of all, all the videos were recorded and remain available to watch on the Association’s Facebook page.
On Friday afternoon, the big decision was made: where will the event be held next? Two churches made a plea to host the 169th annual session: Willow Chapel, here in Kingsport; and Fairview, in Bellbrook, Ohio. That’s just south of Dayton. Fairview joined with three other churches in that neck of the woods (Clear Springs, Macedonia, and Roses Chapel) to host the Association in 2018. Mom and I went. It was her first time going to the “So-say-shun” in Ohio. Cousin Phyllis (Hunt Manis) went with us, and we all enjoyed it.
After Fairview’s representative made the church’s initial plea to host the 169th annual session, Willow Chapel’s representative gave an equally heartfelt speech about the congregation’s desire to host ... but said they’d reached a consensus to withdraw this year and let it go to Ohio. But expect to hear them request to host the 170th annual session in 2022.
The Lord willing, Mom and I are planning to go to Ohio next October for the “So-say-shun.” I tried to call cousin Phyllis to see if she wants to pencil us in on her very busy calendar. I didn’t get hold of her yet. Mom and I hope to make a couple-night’s stop in Lexington on the way up, and I hope to once again visit the U.S. Air Force Museum once we make it to Ohio.
For the past several months, Mom’s Sunday worship has been thanks to: being able to listen to Pleasant View Baptist Church’s services on AM radio, with Pastor Wayne Baker, from 11 a.m. until noon; and joining a ZOOM meeting online that’s hosted by various preachers from local churches in the Eastern District Association of Primitive Baptists at 7 p.m. I’ve been told it is OK with them if I share here how to join in that worship and fellowship opportunity. Go to www.zoom.com, click on “join a meeting,” follow any prompts until you are asked for the “meeting ID.” The meeting ID is 564 442 3592. When you are prompted to enter a password, it is 242355.
I would look for Mom, but she opts to keep her camera and microphone turned off. I don’t press her to change. I’m impressed she’s embraced technology to the degree she has so far.