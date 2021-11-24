By STEPHEN HOPKINS
Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
There is a fairly well-known verse from the Apostle Paul’s letter to the Philippian church that often gets taken out of context: “I can do all this through him who gives me strength.” (Philippians 4:13, NIV)
In so far as it’s commonly applied, it’s meant well I think. Jesus is the one who gives us meaningful power in our life — for anything. Of course, this is true whether we apply it to sports or a job interview or getting the kids ready for school. But there is a depth and richness that is missed when we take anything out of its context. Instead, if we allow the seed to germinate in its native soil, its roots sink deep and its fruit is abundant.
Paul, writing from prison, places this inspirational line thus: “… For I have learned to be content whatever the circumstances. I know what it is to be in need, and I know what it is to have plenty. I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, whether well fed or hungry, whether living in plenty or in want. I can do all this through him who gives me strength.” (Philippians 4:11–13, NIV)
Hold on. Paul, writing while imprisoned, almost 2,000 years ago, without the conveniences of modern technology, is content? More than that, he’s claiming to know the secret of contentment regardless of circumstance? Does he really mean that? I’m discontent when gas prices go up a nickel. I’m discontent when the internet slows. I’m discontent when there is a long line at the Starbucks drive-thru.
Keep in mind Paul’s secret to contentment was learned through the rod of Roman discipline, the whip of the Jewish synagogue, shipwrecks on the Mediterranean, imprisonment, starvation in the wilderness, rejection by friends, slander by enemies, abandonment by brothers. The secret to contentment, regardless of circumstance, was learned through intense suffering.
What’s the secret again? I can do anything through Christ who empowers me. It’s all about a re-orientation of our lives from being led by our circumstances to being led by Christ; from being driven by the winds of fortune to being driven by the Spirit. It’s about remembering in the course of our daily life that, in God’s Kingdom, he’ll work all things out for good in the end.
So, this Thanksgiving, consider it an opportunity to be grateful for every circumstance — the good, the bad and the ugly — and so learn this peace of Christ that surpasses all understanding. It’s been a hard year, but God is still good. He’s still on the Throne. And in the end, all shall be well — regardless of our circumstances.
Stephen Hopkins is pastor at Kendricks Creek United Methodist Church in Kingsport.
