In her 1912 poem “Renascence,” Edna St. Vincent Millay fancies hearing “the ticking of eternity.” So does eternity tick loudly or softly? Probably some of both. To be sure, God speaks in the course with thundering voice as well as with whispering quiescence. The question is, “Do we hear?” Most likely, though not always, we hear the thundering. It’s the quiet we most often miss.
The story is told of a man who lost a valuable, gold watch in the sawmill where he worked. The floor of the mill was completely covered by several inches of sawdust. Many fellow workers joined the man in a long, futile search. More than a dozen people stirred and sifted through the sawdust for over two hours — still no watch.
At noon everyone left for lunch planning to resume the search in the afternoon. Upon arrival back at the mill, however, the workers were astounded to find the sawmill owner’s young son with the watch in his hand. “How did you find it?” they inquired. The little boy replied, “I just lay down quietly in the sawdust and listened. I heard the ticking.”
O, but too often, our frantic pace causes us to miss the objects and answers of our seeking and searching. The hustle-bustle and hurry-scurry of life drown out the quietly discerned solutions God has in store.
Remember, Eli told Samuel, “Go lie down and listen for God” (1 Samuel 3:9); Elijah didn’t hear God until he listened to “the still small voice” (1 Kings 19:12); and God told the Psalmist, “Be still and know that I am God” (Psalm 46:10).
In the rush, let us hush and be reminded sometimes we just need to simmer down, chill out, and listen. It may be the sound of silence that speaks loudest. The watch’s ticking and God’s talking are often heard best amid the quiet. Shhh.
Ed Clevinger is minister of Grace Christian Church, Kingsport.