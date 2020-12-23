Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
2020 has been a year that has been marked by many things, but peace is definitely not one of the first things that comes to mind. But as we approach Christmas, we are reminded of the words found in Isaiah 9:6.
“For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.”
But we have to ask ourselves, how do we experience Christ’s peace in times such as this? And I think a good place to start is just a few chapters over in Isaiah 26:3, which says “Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee.”
In this short verse, we see four important truths.
First, is the idea of “perfect peace.” In Hebrew, “perfect peace” is actually shalom, shalom. The repetition means that it describes the highest state of peace attainable.
Second, we see the assurance of this verse in “Thou wilt keep him.” The word “keep” pictures a fort … being surrounded by needed protection
Third, we see the condition for peace, “whose mind is stayed on thee.” This phrase carries the idea of a conscious choice to commit ourselves (our minds) to the will and plan of God.
Fourth, we see the essence of peace, “because he trusteth in thee.” Faith is what I believe about God, but trust is what I am willing to do because of what I believe.
The truth is, we rarely find much peace in the world, and we never find lasting peace there. But this Christmas, it is important to remember that Christ will be our peace if we will trust Him for salvation and in every other part of our lives.
Tim Price is pastor at Holy Mountain Baptist Church in Kingsport.