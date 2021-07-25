Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
We sometimes have awkward situations with those in need, maybe more than we even realize.
Perhaps we are walking along Music Row in Nashville after a night out with friends and there he sits. You have seen him before. He wears raggedy clothing with long unkempt hair, trying to make eye contact with you, but you have learned from experience how much easier it is to escape his pleas if you never look him in the eye.
Or you are sitting in your car at the grocery after loading your purchases and quietly berate yourself for lingering too long and allowing the desperate-looking young lady and a young child to approach your window and motion for you to roll it down. You know she will have a well-rehearsed story of need that you question for its sincerity.
Do you ever see a pitiful portion of humanity sitting at the exit off an interstate with a sign asking for help: Will Work for Food. What to do? What to do?
People get themselves in terrible situations. A failure to apply oneself in school or training can greatly limit economic opportunities. Crumbling relationships can put us in tragic situations. Drugs, alcohol and gambling can lead us to ruin so quickly. But not all problems are self-inflicted. Sometimes a lack of family support or other outside influences create rough circumstances.
The real question: What is our response? We surely must resist the temptation of our pride to guard ourselves from ever being tricked or played. Having parameters of how to help is one thing, but shutting down our compassion over pride is another.
The Lord would have us to be alert to those in need. He had great compassion for the needy. We should always keep some cash on us so we can help out those in a tough situation. Look around in restaurants for that elderly person who just might need some relief. Watch for the young mother in the grocery who is not able to pay for her entire order. Let’s keep our eyes open in the name of Christ.
There is a favorite tale of two monks walking through a harsh blizzard in the mountains. One was a few hundred yards ahead of the other. The first came upon a body lying in the path and accumulating snow rapidly. He did not help for it seemed the man would never make it and he must get to the monastery. The next monk did stop. He cleared away the snow, tended to the stranger and then tied his hands together so he could loop him over his own head and carry him on his back. The extra burden made travel harder, but onward he trudged. Soon the monastery was in view through the heavy snow, but he tripped and almost fell on his face. He had stumbled over the body of the first monk who chose to be selfish. Amazingly, the body of the stranger had provided warmth for the journey and saved both lives.
The heart that cares for others in love and generosity will always be a warmer heart for the journey of life. Keep your house located on the corner of Grace and Mercy!
Dr. Greg Burton is pastor at Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Kingsport.