We often experience our greatest blessings in life when we step out from our areas of comfort and give ourselves over to the guidance of the Lord in His opportunities. Getting involved in jail ministry was never on my original bucket list. Yet, visiting those in prison is one of the six specific acts of mercy Jesus instructed His followers to perform in Matthew 25.
Those in jail find themselves in great need of hope. Regardless of fault, being incarcerated can devastate one in so many ways. Walking into a correctional institution helps you appreciate your own freedom, but also the somber responsibility of sharing the love of God and His grace. Not that anyone ever deserves grace, but those in jail usually appreciate the offer of hope.
One particular evening the officer brought an extra inmate to the chapel. Normally, we receive 16 men at a time. That seems to be a safe number for our small chapel room. I had never had more than this and rarely had less. But tonight we had 17. I did not question this decision and proceeded to lead in a time of worship with an invitation to faith in Christ. Several men expressed an interest in becoming followers of the Lord and carefully prayed to do so. At the end, as we waited for guards to come and return the men to their cellblock, I informed the men that we typically only take 16 at a time. Perhaps one of these men needed to be here in particular and God bent the rules to make it happen.
An older man gasped out loud and began to weep. He shared a sad story of living in Alabama and losing his wife in a car accident after they had started attending church and cleaning up after a life of drug use.
In anger and bitterness, he went to visit relatives in West Virginia for several months before returning home. He had stopped at a bar in Bristol before continuing his journey home, only to be stopped for DUI on the interstate. He had been in our jail about a week when a judge was releasing him to go back to Alabama to finish paying for his crime. He was to leave in the morning. He was still angry at God!
That night a cellmate invited him to go to chapel. He said it might do him good, but the bitter man was not interested. However, it would be an hour or so out of the cellblock, so he went. With tears flowing, my new friend said God could have let him go to live a life of bitterness and pain, but in His mercy He never gave up on him. The Lord made a way and arranged for him to be where he would hear the gospel of true salvation that would change his heart forever. “Preacher man,” he said. “I know I am that 17th man!”
Perhaps each of us has that moment when God coordinates events and timing so that we have an opportunity to be that 17th man.
