Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Challenging times come and go but sometimes they seem to be more present than ever. As you turn to local or national media, there is continued exposure to devastating and troubling events. As such, a person may be left feeling hopeless, without courage, in despair, with lack of vision regarding where to go and what to do to fix the problem. Where can someone find the vision, help and strength they need?
There are times in life where the odds appear stacked against us and it may be doubtful if we’ll be triumphant. During such occasions, it may be easy to lack confidence that we’ll be successful with overcoming the challenge before us.
When feeling defeated or concerned you will not be successful, where can you turn? In the Bible, the book of Psalm offers much support, encouragement and hopefulness in the midst of troubling times.
As a follower of Jesus Christ who gains much wisdom through reading the Bible, that is where I frequently turn to gain strength, knowledge, wisdom, insight and direction for my life.
When faced with troubling times, I recommend turning to the Lord in prayer: “Hear my prayer Lord; let my cry for help come to you” (Psalm 102:1); “May my cry come before you, Lord; give me understanding according to Your word” (Psalm 119:169).
Psalm 121:1-2 also offers more encouragement: “I lift up my eyes to the mountains — where does my help come from?; my help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth.” Also, Psalm 121:5 is very encouraging: “The Lord will keep you from all harm — He will watch over your life.”
As I review these Bible verses, I am provided with great comfort because I know there is hope. As I am able to stand firm and steadfast in the midst of a storm, I do so with the strength of my Heavenly Father.
As I have held on tight, survived the turmoil and the challenging moment, gratitude towards God who enabled my victory is essential: “Give thanks to the Lord for He is good and His love endures forever (Psalm 118:1); “the Lord is my strength and my defense; He has become my salvation” (Psalm 118:14). The Lord is my strength!
James Reasor is a volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.