Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
There are many people we read about in the Bible who were staunch followers of the Lord, their God. Often you read stories about God’s faithful followers who were busy carrying out their work during tough and troubling times with no assistance, help or thanks from humanity. Where did their strength come from?
In the Bible we read about King David, whom God appointed king over His chosen people: the Israelites. As you read in Samuel (1 and 2), you understand that King David did not always have an easy path to follow and quite often faced much opposition. As you read in the book of Psalms, you see where David was often troubled while carrying out the work God had placed before him, and he prayed out to God for comfort, support, relief and delivery from his adversaries. Did King David have an easy journey? Did he have many faith-building experiences? Whom did King David acknowledge as the giver of his strength?
Let’s turn to the book of Psalms! Psalm 18:1-6 (NIV): 1 “I love you, Lord, my strength. 2 The Lord is my rock, my fortress and my deliverer; My God, my rock, in whom I take refuge; My shield and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold. 3 I called to the Lord, who is worthy of praise, and I am saved from my enemies. 4 The cords of death entangled me; the torrents of destruction overwhelmed me. ... 6 In my distress I called to the Lord; I cried to my God for help. From His temple He heard my voice; my cry came before His ears.” In these passages we see that King David turned to God, who was the rock from whom he drew strength — and he knew God would hear his concerns!
As we read further in Psalms (18:16-19), we see where David acknowledges God reaching down and taking hold of him and lifting him from his despair as well as rescuing him! David also indicates God rescued him because He delighted in him!
As someone who believes in God and is a follower of Jesus Christ, I know the same Bible verses apply to me, which provides me with much hope and confidence as well as gratitude! The Lord is my strength, my rock and my fortress! I pray these passages provide you with much hope as you set out to do the work God has placed before you! Many blessings to you!
James Reasor is a volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.