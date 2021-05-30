Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers.
“As the cloud is consumed and vanishes away; so he that goes down to the grave shall come up no more. He shall return no more to his house, neither shall his place know him anymore.” (Job 7:9-10)
Our congregation begins to gradually emerge from the pandemic, and opportunities for gatherings resume. We’ve been meeting at Farmers Market pavilion for social distancing space and fresh air. As I looked around the vast room, there were familiar faces behind the masks. Sadly, others are no longer present with us.
During 14 months of virtual online services only, they had quietly slipped away from our earthly fellowship. As we read in Job, they will not return to the house of worship, and others shall occupy in their chair.
Christian faith requires the community of faith (church) to care for the living and the dying. The storefront meeting place I serve partners with Immanuel Lutheran Church and Trinity Memorial Funeral Home and provides a dignified and sacred place for many who are unclaimed in death. This past year, we inurned the cremains of 22 friends whose often troubled lives are now at rest in the presence of a loving Father who cares deeply for every soul.
If God wills, we will gather again later this year and honor others who have since passed. One of my favorite passages from the Hebrew Bible says, “Rich and poor meet together, but the Lord is Maker of us all.” It has been said that graves of all people, regardless of wealth or poverty, are still about six feet deep. Death is the ultimate equalizer.
Many of you who travel daily near Church Circle and historic Five Points in Kingsport have seen a man almost daily sitting in a wheelchair. He was a double amputee. He occasionally asked for gloves, a coat, a blanket, and sometimes the simple comfort of clean underwear. Generous passersby frequently offered a cup of hot coffee. We missed his presence last month. We discovered he had passed away a few days earlier. His place at church and on the street corner will know him no more. He will not again return this way.
At his virtual memorial service, our music minister Landon sang, “I Want to Stroll Over Heaven With You.” My prayerful desire is to join each one of those we love someday in that place where Jesus makes all things new. We will walk together as family of God.
The Rev. Will Shewey is pastor of Shades of Grace United Methodist Church in Kingsport.