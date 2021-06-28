Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers.
There is a long forgotten era when labor and livelihood were so entwined as to be inseparable. There are a few still walking who remember those days. Mom spoke often to me about the hardship of sustaining a family with only hand tools, a horse and a cow. Of course there were chickens, hogs and wild game. The squirrel was considered a delicacy but took much time from “must do” things, and ammunition was scarce. Corn was a must-have as were beans and potatoes. A few coins in a fruit jar stashed away somewhere out of view served as the family bank. Commodities were the standard of exchange recognized by all. Water was about the only life need that was plentiful and free. However, it had to be “toted” from the spring house into the area of use. Most homes had no plumbing or electricity. It was truly an era of hardship.
When God said man would live by the sweat of his brow, this time was synonymous with that condition. Mom told me of a “patch” of corn with one row so long it would take most of a day to hoe it. Her dad plowed the balk with his mule and a three-point plow. The rest was handwork and blisters. That row carried with it a dreadful anticipation of sweat bees, buck flies, horse flies, yellow jackets, and copperhead snakes — all of which were found in abundance in the hollows and on hillsides. The long row was tough but the battle was even rougher. Patient persistence ended the day with a touch of satisfaction and a hot chicken dinner with biscuits and gravy or vegetables.
1 Timothy 6:11-12 says, “But thou, O man of God, flee these things; and follow after righteousness, godliness, faith, love, patience, meekness. Fight the good fight of faith, lay hold on eternal life, whereunto thou art also called, and hast professed a good profession before many witnesses.”
Our Christian row is also long and filled with many setbacks, obstacles and failures. If we keep the hoe chopping at Satan’s weeds, briars and tormenting pests, the evening will come and with it a peaceful rest. As night falls across our valley of life, there will be a glorious dinner set for us.
It says so in 2 Timothy 4:5-8: “But watch thou in all things, endure afflictions, do the work of an evangelist, make full proof of thy ministry. For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.”
Know God, know peace.
Boda Lawson is assistant pastor at New Melody Church in Duffield, Virginia.
