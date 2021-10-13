Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
Have you ever heard the phrase “the long arm of the law”? It means you can’t outrun the reach of the law; you can’t outrun justice. You may have cause to think that you can get away with it, but you will be found out!
Recently, I was reminded that our God has a long arm! It means you can’t outrun His true and righteous judgment. Neither can you outrun the consequences of rejecting His plan of salvation. In Hebrews 2:3, we read, “... How shall we escape if we neglect so great a plan of salvation ...?”
God has made a way for us to spend eternity with Him; however, we must follow His plan. It is exclusive. There is no other way. Only Jesus! On the other hand, the same God who will judge us is the same God who will reach His long arm way down just to pick us up.
I am reminded of the portrait of Jesus, the Good Shepherd, reaching down to save the little lost lamb. He left the 90 and nine to find the one. In the New Testament, Saul of Tarsus was on the road to Damascus to arrest Christians when God reached down with not only His long arm, but also His venerable voice to arrest Saul. Romans 9:4-5 says, “And he fell to the earth, and heard a voice saying unto him, Saul, Saul, why persecutest thou me? And he said, Who art thou, Lord? And the Lord said, I am Jesus whom thou persecutest: it is hard for thee to kick against the pricks.”
Then there was the thief hanging on the right side of Jesus at Calvary. Even during His passion, with both arms stretched wide, He reached out to the man with a promise, “This day shalt thou be with me in paradise.” In the Old Testament, Daniel was in a den of danger when God reached way down to close the mouths of the hungry lions. Similar story when Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego were thrown into the fiery furnace. In both testaments of the Bible, there are numerous accounts of God rescuing His people with His Long Arm.
Today, we are constantly requested to pray for those who are lost or languishing. That same God who delivered the saints of old will reach way down for you and me. “Behold, the LORD’s hand is not shortened, that it cannot save; neither his ear heavy, that it cannot hear:” (Isaiah 59:1). God is able to do anything for us; it is our sins that separate us from Him. If we repent and return, then His hands are not too short that He cannot save. In this chapter, God was speaking through Isaiah to reveal to His people the reason for their suffering.
The one true God is speaking to all of humanity, that it is our sinful conduct that is causing the separation between us and Him. We must trust and obey; we must pray and repent. The Long Arm of the Lord will reach way down just to pick us up! How low can we go? How far can we run? How deep can we hide? Ask Adam and Eve. Ask Jonah. Ask David. Ask the Blind Man or the Woman at the Well or the Ten Lepers or Lazarus. Or you?
Penny Gilliam Hagy is co-pastor at Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.