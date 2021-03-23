Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
There are a lot of stories we hear; some are made up and some are true. It seems hard at times to tell the difference. There’s an old song we sang when I was young, called “Victory In Jesus” and the first verse says, “I heard an old, old story, how a Savior came from glory; How He gave His life on Calvary to save a wretch like me, I heard about His groaning, of His precious blood’s atoning; Then, I repented of my sins and won the victory.”
We sometimes forget what this thing called Christianity is. Many have formulated doctrines which are important for us to have for teaching purposes. However, when we have no doctrines and have no relationship with the one who brought us these truths, then it becomes just a dry dead religion.
You may be locked away in your home and disconnected from others, but there is someone with you who you can have a relationship with; the one who loves you and wants to give you the greatest gift that could ever be given.
The reality of Jesus coming to this earth was not to have another religion or belief system of rules to tell you what you can and can’t do. This old song tells us of an event that happened in history, one proved over and over again. The central theme around this great event in verse 1 takes us back to John 3:16, a verse most everyone has heard of or can quote: “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
We are all in need of a Savior. Romans 3:23 tells us, “For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God.” That includes everyone!
God’s love for mankind was so great it compelled him to act on His love. That is the reason Jesus came. He “so Loved” that “He gave.”
In John 10:10, Jesus tells us, “The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life and have it abundantly.” The enemy’s purpose in the end is to see you are destroyed, but Jesus said he has come to give us life.
1 John 5:11-13 tells us what God intended for us was to “give us eternal life, and this life is in his Son. Whoever has the Son has life; whoever does not have the Son of God does not have life. I write these things to you who believe in the name of the Son of God, that you may know that you have eternal life.”
The song says, “He gave His life on Calvary to save a wretch like me I heard about His groaning, of His precious blood’s atoning.” It is the blood that cleanses us from sin and makes us worthy to be called His child.
The last verse tells us what we are to do. “Then I repented of my sins and won the victory.” You can win that victory today. Romans 10:13 tells us, “For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.”
If you will do that or have done it, you can sing along with me on the chorus: “Oh victory in Jesus, my Savior forever; He sought me and He bought me with His redeeming blood; He loved me ‘ere I knew Him and all my love is due Him. He plunged me to victory beneath the cleansing flood.”
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries in Kingsport.
