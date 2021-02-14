Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Feb. 14 is a very special day for me. I was married on Valentine’s Day in 1975. As I prepare to celebrate my 46th wedding anniversary, I feel the anticipation of this sweetest of days. Since it is a double delight for me, my affections for this holiday may be uncommon. However, everyone can participate in this occasion to express love — whether that love is about friendship, courtship, kinship, or fellowship.
Love can be celebrated in many ways. You may buy an extravagant gift, send a bouquet of roses, prepare a special meal, or plan a romantic getaway. You most assuredly will exchange valentines!
To me, one expression of love outshines the rest. It is the love letter. If your love language is words of affirmation and acts of service, you know exactly what I am writing about. I am a keeper of words. Cards, notes, poems, verses, scraps of paper with hurriedly written scribbles — these are worth more than, as my mother would say, “all the tea in China!”
If someone takes the time to write a sweet word to you, it becomes a treasure. Treasures are to be revered and revisited and remembered. I have collections of these tokens. Some are stuck between recipe books in the kitchen. If my husband takes the time to write “Happy Day” and draws a smiley face on paper, I am going to display it on the cabinet door.
God felt so strongly about delivering the message of love to us that he inspired holy men to scribe the words He wanted us to endear and to embrace. (2 Peter 1:21) Therefore, the greatest love letter ever written is the Holy Bible. The greatest love story ever told is of God’s love for His creation.
He not only loved us, but gave His life for us. We were undeserving, undesirable, unlovable; still, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. (Romans 5:8) Jesus wrote a love letter to the world. 1 Corinthians 13, the love chapter often cited at weddings, describes this great love. Love suffers long. Love is kind. Love bears all things. Love believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never fails. Even when compared with the virtues of faith and hope, love excels.
This Valentine’s Day, let us consider the lover of our souls. Be righteously romantic. Perhaps, with writing instruments in hand, you will design a love letter for God. Using your most exquisite words and your most excellent handwriting, pen a valentine to Him saying you have found the one whom your soul loves. (Song of Solomon 3:4)
He will no doubt, with His love-scarred hands, display your letter on the wall of the throne room. His banner over us is love. Jesus loves me, this I know, for the Bible tells me so. (John 3:16) And now abide faith, hope, love, these three; but the greatest of these is love. He has loved us with an everlasting love. (Jeremiah 31:3) Happy Valentine’s Day!
Penny Gilliam Hagy is co-pastor at Evangel Family Worship Center.