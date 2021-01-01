What was your favorite Christmas movie? I enjoyed movies that made me laugh and Hallmark movies that had a “feel good” ending. My husband liked “It’s a Wonderful Life,” which conveys a message that we all have value and can make a difference in other people’s lives. I appreciate the principle but question the title; life isn’t always wonderful, not even at Christmastime.
People everywhere struggle with adversity — loneliness and heartache, poor health, injustice, violence and uncertainty. Mixed emotions saturated with stress produce a less-than-wonderful attitude. So how does one experience joy, especially during the COVID mandates? Where is the “peace to men on whom His favor rests” that all those angels proclaimed? (Luke 2:14)
Unique celebrations occurred when Jesus was born. God’s angels visibly and audibly proclaimed the good news of Jesus’ birth. Shepherds visited Jesus and spread the word while glorifying and praising God. Wise men searched for and found Jesus, bowed down and worshiped Him, and presented gifts to Him. And today, wise men still seek Jesus and worship Him because joy and peace are found in Him.
By reading the rest of Jesus’ story in the Bible, we learn that His sinless life, death and resurrection made a difference for the entire world. Jesus was born on earth so He could pay the penalty for man’s sin. Why? So our impure relationship with God would be restored, and all believers in Jesus Christ would be able to enjoy life with Him after death. But there’s more. When we humble ourselves and surrender our lives to the Lord, His love penetrates our hearts and comforts our souls, despite our present circumstances. God’s love is so powerful that it creates an extraordinary inner peace and joy. It generates the hope and faith that gets us through our trials and sorrows.
“Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer” because “our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all.” (Romans 12:12; 2 Corinthians 4:17) Our troubles may not seem light or momentary, but the Bible claims they are when compared to the glory we’ll experience that lasts forever, after our physical death. “No eye has seen, no ear has heard, no mind has conceived what God has prepared for those who love him.” (1 Corinthians 2:9) Be encouraged that our perseverance through life’s difficulties will be rewarded. “Blessed is the man who perseveres under trial, because when he has stood the test, he will receive the crown of life that God had promised to those who love him.” (James 1:12)
After witnessing Jesus’ life, resurrection and ascension into heaven, the disciples were assured of this promise and were willing to suffer persecution and even die for Him. Their joy and peace did not depend on their circumstances. Their confident faith was based on Jesus’ teachings and experiencing the truth of His Word. And yet, isn’t our faith also shaped by what we are taught and have experienced?
Faith is being sure of what we hope for and certain of what we do not see. Hope and joy overflow when we experience the Lord’s power and activity in our lives. God’s Word informs us that when we accept Jesus as our Lord and Savior, we can look forward to spending eternity with Him.
Jesus said that He’s preparing a place for us in His Father’s house — a place where sin has no power and Satan has no presence. Our wonderful life awaits us after this present one ends!
In this New Year, let’s remember that “these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.” (1 Corinthians 13:13) Faith will become sight, hope will become realization, but love will go on forever. “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” (John 3:16) We get a taste of God’s amazing love now, but when we meet Him face to face, we will experience it fully. Yes, it will be a wonderful life.