A story is told of a poor, tiny, struggling church located in a seaside coastal village of England. The church was destroyed by a storm and, after much consideration, the congregation decided not to rebuild. The parishioners simply couldn’t afford it.
One day a British naval officer contacted the minister inquiring about the delayed reconstruction. The pastor explained the situation and, much to his surprise, the officer pled for reconsideration. “You must rebuild. You can’t afford not to rebuild!” he exclaimed. With bewilderment the pastor asked, “Why?” The officer said, “Your steeple is on all our charts and maps. It is the landmark by which our ships steer and navigate.” Construction was started immediately and the church was rebuilt.
Let us understand the critical role of the church in our community and all over the land. It is not expendable, but instead a needed, necessary presence.
Referring to His followers who bear and share the Gospel, Jesus said, “You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden. ... Let your light shine” (Matthew 5:14,16).
The protracted COVID epidemic has placed some churches in “dire straits.” Last fall speculations held that as many as 1 in 5 (or 20%) of congregations may not survive. We can only hope and pray that is not the case. As schools begin to reopen, God help that churches everywhere will also be found reopened, resumed and not only surviving but thriving.
The days are ripe for revival. Searching hearts, seeking souls and desperate lives need urgent spiritual help and encouragement. They need Jesus. And the role of the church is to introduce people to Him and nurture them in a “Christward” direction. That’s the role the Apostle John had in view when he extended invitation “that you too may have fellowship with us; and indeed our fellowship is with the Father and with His Son, Jesus Christ.” (1 John 1:3)
The church in our land is vital as a conscience of community, a beacon of hope, a benchmark of values, a voice of justice, a haven of safety, a tower of strength, a servant of compassion, a harbinger of goodwill, and a proclaimer of good news. The church makes a difference — an essential difference. Our own Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee acknowledged the church as “serving on the frontlines of essential institutions” (March 30, 2020).
May we never underestimate how essential the role of the church truly is. Somebody is steering and navigating by a steeple or by the people gathered beneath. The church cannot afford not to be present and accounted for in that journey.
