Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
John 3:16 says, “For God so loved the world. ...” He loved the world. That is why He sent Jesus, to put His love on display. 1 John 4:8 tells us, “God is love,” and 1 Corinthians 13 gives us the definition of love. It says that “love is patient, kind, does not envy, does not boast, is not proud, does not dishonor others, is not self-seeking, is not easily angered, keeps no record of wrongs, does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth, always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres and never fails.”
2 Corinthians 5:19 says, “God was in Christ, reconciling the world to himself, not imputing their sins to them.” God was in Christ, loving the world, and in His reconciliation of the world, His love for the world is patient, kind, not envious, not boastful, not proud, not dishonoring, not self-seeking, not easily angered, not keeping a record of wrongs, not delighting in evil but rejoicing in truth, is always protective, always trusting, always hoping, always persevering, and never failing.
He loved the world. He loved the world in Christ.
Jesus said, in Matthew 5:44, “Love your enemies, bless those who curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them that despitefully use you, and persecute you.” This is God in Christ reconciling the world to Himself and not imputing their sins to them.
In Jesus’ prayer to the Father in John 17:15, He says, “As You sent me into the world, I have sent them into the world.” God so loves the world now that He is now giving His church, the sons of God. We are those He is giving and sending into the world to put His love on display for the world.
What the world needs now is love. It is imperative that we as the church, the sons of God, put on display the love of God.
John 3:17 says, “For God did not send His son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world would be saved through Him.” This is our mandate. We are not sent to condemn. Rather, according to 2 Corinthians 5:19-20, we have been given the “word of reconciliation.” We are God’s ambassadors — with a message that says to the world, “Be reconciled to God.”
There are numerous statements by Jesus to His disciples that they are to love each other. In fact, in John 13:34-35, Jesus proclaims the one New Testament command in saying, “A new commandment I give to you, love one another as I have loved you, love one another. By this love you have for one another, all men will know you are My disciples.” This the foundation of all we are and how we should live. We are sent to love. We are the ambassadors of the kingdom of God. We represent God, the Father. Because He loved the world, He has reconciled the world to Himself in Christ. He is sending us to preach the good news of reconciliation to the world that He loves.
Richard Hamm gives apostolic oversight to Eagles Wings Ministries in Milwaukie, Oregon, and Destiny Ministries International in Kingsport. He also oversees Destiny Church of Kingsport.