Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
We all can find ourselves in different situations at different times in our lives. In Psalm 1:1, the Bible tells us about three types of men and three different positions in which man can find himself.
“Blessed is the man who walks not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor stands in the path of sinners, nor sits in the seat of the scornful.” (Psalm 1:1)
David, in this Psalm, is presenting scenarios from the negative point of view: you will be blessed if you don’t do these things. There is an old saying: “You must learn from the mistakes of others. You will never live long enough to make them all yourself.”
David said you can be blessed, which means “happy, fortunate, prosperous and enviable,” according to the Amplified Bible, Classic Edition. Unfortunately, many people choose not to be happy; as the saying goes, “Happiness is a choice.” We all must make our own decisions to be happy or not.
The first stage man can be blessed is, “the man who walks and lives not in the counsel of the ungodly” [following their advice, their plans and purposes]. I wonder, what kind of advice do we listen to?
The second step downward is when we stand (that is to be) [submissive and inactive] in the path where sinners walk. When we begin to listen to the ungodly advice, we then begin to be submissive to their advice and act like them. That will lead to being inactive in the work and word of God.
The third step is when we sit down [to relax and rest] where the scornful [and the mockers] gather. We will find ourselves not only listening to the advice of the ungodly, but we will begin to be like them.
The last step is when we join with the ungodly and their mocking of the godly.
David also tells us what it is like when we follow and obey the Word of God. That “his delight and desire are in the law of the Lord, and on His law (the precepts, the instructions, the teachings of God) he habitually meditates (ponders and studies) by day and by night.
“And he shall be like a tree firmly planted [and tended] by the streams of water, ready to bring forth its fruit in its season; its leaf also shall not fade or wither; and everything he does shall prosper [and come to maturity].”
Verse 6 assures us, “For the Lord knows and is fully acquainted with the way of the righteous, but the way of the ungodly [those living outside God’s will] shall perish (end in ruin and come to naught).” (AMP)
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries in Kingsport.
