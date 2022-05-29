Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
A book does not truly belong to the owner until she/he marks it. People often write their names inside a book. Children may also mark theirs with a crayon scribble. I believe that when you love a book, you must write on its pages.
Several of my Bibles have been loved on with a highlighter and hieroglyphics. When I am gone, these will be left for my sons and grandsons to ponder my thoughts. A question jotted down in the margin; a word underlined repeatedly; a dated remembrance added to a certain passage.
A properly loved book will show signs of having been bent back, flipped through, carried around, even dropped. There may be teardrops, tea stains and fingerprints on its pages. Dog-eared edges and hot dog folds for easy reference to favorite pages. Bookmarks and church bulletins may be stored between the pages. I used to sleep with my Bible under my pillow when I was growing up. It made me feel safe.
As you may imagine, due to this cherishing, I have been “through” many Bibles in my lifetime. When I was very young, I started a daily Bible reading plan. I read the Bible through once per year from age 16 to 32. Then, I began a different plan of Bible study which I continue to modify, 34 years later.
My love for the Word of God was placed in me by the careful observance of my parents’ dedication to daily devotions. Spending time with God by reading His Word is the best way for me to establish my day. Prayer, scriptures and meditation are at the top of my must-do list.
I have learned that the Bible is a road map, a life manual, an inspiration. It contains the answer to every question, the solution to every problem, the relief for every situation. It is a book of history, geography, poetry, song, romance, adventure, heroics, gospel, acts, letters, prophecy and even family life. If you were to own a Bible, you would not need another book. Why? Because it is the book of books. You do not make your mark on this holy book; it makes its mark on you! Those who follow its teachings are known as ... “a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, a peculiar people.” (1 Peter 2:9, KJV)
The B-I-B-L-E! Yes, that’s the Book for me! I stand up on the Word of God! The B-I-B-L-E!
