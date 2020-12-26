The angels cried

December 24 (Christmas Eve)
The smell of Mom's cooking has filled the house much of the afternoon and I'm glad I made the right decision and ran errands (Berry's, Food City, Ingle's, Just Store It!) before the rain turned to snow. I can't believe it's actually sticking (the snow, not Mom' s cooking). As Mom completes her advance prep for tomorrow's "big meal" (it will just be us two, due to, well, you know) I begin a Christmas cooking adventure. I find the cookbook that came from my late friend Roy Odom and turn to the page I marked a couple of months ago. Caramel pie.
I'm in a hurry, so I don't use a wooden spoon to mix well after each addition. I put it all in a bowl and run the electric mixer through it on high until it looks blended to me. I baked the two pies at the oven temperature and the amount of time "30-40 minutes, until firm" as instructed by the recipe. But they never got firm. They do taste good. Mom and I wish for vanilla ice cream, because my "pies" would make good topping. I smile, knowing Roy is giggling somewhere. Roy's pies would have turned out perfect. He would have used a wooden spoon. He wouldn't have needed a recipe from a book.
After a light supper, Mom and I settle into the living room, where we can enjoy one of the two Christmas trees we decorated inside this year. It's a retro white tree, which seems to have been a good choice as we look out the "picture window" as Kingsport's white Christmas continues. Our holly tree, gift from a dear neighbor many years ago, is aglow in the snow with red and green lights and a few oversized ornaments. In the distance we see our beloved Bays Mountain (just past our beloved "Crystal Palace"), blanketed in white.
We're talking about memories of Christmases past ... this is our first Christmas at home in eight years. We open some of our gifts before I open my laptop, place it on a table in front of the tree, and begin to stream the Christmas Eve Holy Eucharist service from Washington National Cathedral. Mom steps into another room to take telephone calls from family.
I'm mainly enjoying the music of the service until the Right Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde (bishop, Episcopal diocese of Washington) grabs my full attention with a sermon touching on points my sister Pam and I had just spoken about earlier in the day.
Budde said she was both happy and sad. Sad we can’t be physically together. Happy we are nonetheless gathered in a "common place."
"And that we are united in our humanity, our hope for a better day, our love for those who have a particular claim on our hearts, and our prayers this night for peace and goodwill in all the Earth. Tonight is a celebration of Emmanuel, God with us. And we are with one another. We are with one another through a great mystery that binds us together. And I am not talking about the technology, as wonderful as that is. We are bound together by the love of God revealed to us in Jesus' birth."
Pam said to me earlier in the day that she was surprised she hadn't seen anyone make the point that the current misery of COVID isn't what binds us together, but the salvation promised by the birth of Christ.
A high-church Episcopal service isn't completely foreign to Mom, but it is a bit ... formal.
As that thought crossed my mind, the Right Rev. Budde brought that sermon right home to us. She started talking about country music. Sort of. Budde spoke of singer Alan Jackson's song that tells the story of the first Christmas, and specifically its refrain "The angels cried."
"They cried for love," Budde said.
After the service I search YouTube for "Alan Jackson Christmas songs" and there it is, a duet with Alison Krauss, titled "The Angels Cried." It was released in 1993. I can't believe I'd never heard it.
Among the lyrics, to Budde's point:
"The angels knew what was to come, The reason God had sent His son."
Dec. 25 (Christmas Day, AKA the first day of Christmas)
Having stayed up late for our traditional watching of the 1966 television film version of Truman Capote's "A Christmas Memory" together, followed by online streaming of the 10:30 p.m. Christmas Eve service from Church Street United Methodist Church (Knoxville), Mom and I both slept in. Coffee and sweets for "first breakfast" are followed by vegetable omelettes and croissants for "late brunch."
We are happy to be together. The two of us. And all of us.
Through the wonderful technology that allowed us "attend" National Cathedral and Church Street UMC (and which allows us each to participate weekly in our own local worship opportunities) we also spend much of the day being together with far-flung family and friends. Mom is getting pretty good with FaceTime and we both have well mastered the use of cell phones.
And through the love of God revealed to us, we are one in spirit with family and friends, with loved ones still among us, and with those who've gone on ahead. It is the miracle of Christmas.