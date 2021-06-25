Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers.
Mark 12:24 says, “And Jesus answering said unto them, Do ye not therefore err, because ye know not the scriptures, neither the power of God?” Here’s another prime example of the Pharisees and the Sadducees trying to trap Jesus Christ into making, not just a
mistake, but something that will expose him as not being the Son of God.
Jesus was just asked a question about a woman being married seven times; whose wife would she be in heaven? Jesus actually makes them look so foolish and sound foolish because they did not know what the Bible teaches us about the afterlife. Worst of all, they — being the people who were responsible for teaching — showed their own ignorance, lack of knowledge and faith.
That was then and this is now. What do you mean? There’s a lack of knowledge many Christians have about the Holy word. I have found the same thing I believe many preachers and teachers experience: Many will tell you what they believe, but have no idea why they believe that particular interpretation of the Bible. The answer we normally get is, “That’s what grandma said,” or “It’s the way I’ve been taught,” or “The church I go to teaches it that way.”
Several years before I was ordained, one of my mentors, Pastor Garland James, taught me that I must be a Bible detective. He emphasized to me James 3:1, which says “My brethren, be not many masters, knowing that we shall receive the greater condemnation.” The word master here means teacher. The gift of teaching involves great responsibility.
Anyone who instructs another in the ways of Almighty God and salvation must know what they’re talking about. Why? God holds us more responsible for each and every word that comes out of our mouths.
In recent weeks, I’ve had three thought-provoking encounters: A man who went to the altar and had a preacher say, “I saved you by the name of Jesus,”; a young lady who says she was told by a preacher she could never be saved and was
destined to hell’s fire because she had been raped by her father; and a person who told me they were going to heaven because their
grandmother is in heaven and told them they would go, too. We know no preacher can save anyone. But our God can. He can save each and every one of us.
I believe it is our Christian responsibility to examine what we are taught and, equally if not more so, what we teach others. In my congregation, I encounter various denominations, faiths and even
religions. I personally try to
emphasize that I may not have all the right answers. I encourage them to check out the Scriptures for themselves in order to know the truth. Jesus said in John 14:6, “... I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” That is the truth.
Robert S. Buchanan is the pastor at Hunger First in Kingsport.