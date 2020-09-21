Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Every man, woman, or child in our nation has the same number of minutes to enjoy during a given year. Most Americans, however, find the most important things get crowded out by the busyness life throws at us.
COVID has disrupted life in our nation. Regardless of how we look at it, life has changed — everything from banking to grocery shopping. Many of us are working from home. Many summertime activities had to be postponed.
If we are one of those few who see life throw us lemons and are already busy figuring out how to make lemonade, this might just be our time. Before COVID, family time and time with God often got put on a back burner.
Now we have time if we use this opportunity wisely.
Genesis 50:20 was the word of Joseph who learned to make lemonade out of his lemons. He told those that tried to harm him, what you meant for evil, God meant it for good.
Romans 8:28 affirms this promise of God in the New Testament saying, we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to those called according to his purpose.
At home more, we can make better use of our time than just watching a rerun for the 50th time. This is a good time to take out our Bibles and renew a vibrant relationship with God, and then our spouse and children.
There was a time in our nation when families did devotional times together at night before going to bed. In a time of national turmoil, we can come together to pray for our nation.
It is a good time to build family traditions again, beginning with eating meals at the table together, without cell phones ringing and TVs distracting. We can become intentional about leading our families to become thankful in the midst of these storms around us.
Young families might find older folks that live around them and take on an effort of helping mow their lawns or getting them groceries. We can meet that neighbor down the street we don’t know, becoming a community again.
Older community members can learn to expand their circle of people they pray for every day by meeting these neighbors and learning about individual needs.
Let your lemonade be rebuilding old foundations deteriorated by busy modern-day life.
The Rev. Sheldon Livesay is executive director at Of One Accord Ministry in Rogersville.