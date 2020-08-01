Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
“In the morning, while it was still very dark, he got up and went out to a deserted place, and there he prayed.” (Mark 1:35)
In the Bible stories about Jesus, we usually see him on the go. His mission kept him moving — preaching to the crowds, healing, casting out demons, and confronting the religious and political powers of his day. Even at his mealtimes we find him teaching.
The only time that I know of in the Gospels when Jesus is actually shown sleeping, his disciples wake him up early to deal with another problem!
This snapshot in the Gospel of Mark is so helpful. It shows us that Jesus, with all authority in heaven and earth and the power to perform miracles, made the most of his limited time on earth. He managed his time to include maintaining his spiritual strength.
Right after this prayer, he gathered his disciples and moved on to the next town.
“Self-care” is a popular term used to promote personal health and to help manage stress. In hospice care, we may discuss self-care with a patient’s family and friends who find themselves exhausted and emotionally drained by the demands of caring for a loved one. Compassion is hard work. Imagine how tired Jesus must have felt at times.
As we look out for one another during this troublesome time, each of us ought to take time to maintain our whole health.
Self-care includes taking mental breaks, like going for a walk, reading a good book, or spending time on a hobby. Physical self-care includes doing the things your doctor tells you: eat right, exercise, drink enough water, and get enough sleep. This year we know it also includes wearing a mask and keeping our physical distance to protect our neighbors and ourselves.
Taking time for spiritual self-care is just as vital, and includes spending time in prayer, reading the Scriptures, worshiping with others (when you are safely able), and reflecting on what matters most in your life. Since Jesus took time to pray, how much more should we?
May you find renewed strength in God’s presence today. And may you remember the great commandment: to love the Lord with all your heart, soul, mind, and strength.