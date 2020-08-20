Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Fourth in a seven-part series
FIRST STEPS WHEN YOU ARE OVERWHELMED — 1 KINGS 19:9-10
Elijah is now at Mt. Horeb/Mt. Sinai and sheltering in a cave. As he sat there, his mind was probably filled with what it would have been like with the children of Israel as they camped around that same mountain.
And then he hears a voice: THE voice of that very same God. And his question is simple, “What are you doing here, Elijah?” And Elijah pours his heart out to God in verse 10.
Now some would say that Elijah was just complaining. But instead, what you see is Elijah shared three emotions with God:
I am frustrated.
I am lonely.
I am scared.
Aren’t those usually our same emotions when we are anxious and distressed? What I find interesting, and what will help us deal with our own anxieties and stress, is that Elijah did not just share his emotions, but also his concerns —the details about what was bothering him.
I am frustrated: I feel like a failure (remember his words in verse 4). I have done my best to serve you, but nobody seems to care.
I am lonely: I am the only one out here doing the work! Nobody understands what I am going through.
I am scared: Jezebel wants me dead.
The more specific you are, the easier it is to deal with the issue. For example, “COVID-19 scares me” is a start, but “I am scared that my mom with a lung condition is going to get sick and won’t be able to recover” is specific.
Then you can take that specific need to God so you can experience His peace.
Because you have been specific in your request, you will more readily recognize God’s answer. 1 Peter 5:7 tells us, “Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you.”