Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers.
1 Peter 2:23 says, “Who, when he was reviled, reviled not again; when he suffered, he threatened not; but committed himself to him that judgeth righteously:”
When Jesus was reviled, He was shamed, ridiculed, beaten, tortured and finally murdered; not for the sins He committed, but for the sins of you and me. After He did this, He committed himself to God almighty who judges the quick and the dead.
Almighty God is the only just and righteous God. In all court systems throughout the world there is some injustice. Why? Fallible human beings are the judge.
1 Peter 2:24 says, “Who his own self bare our sins in his own body on the tree, that we, being dead to sins, should live unto righteousness: by whose stripes ye were healed.”
This does not mean we will not suffer physical, emotional or spiritual pain in this life; it means God Himself will be with us, and when we breathe our last breath in this life, we take our first breath in glory!
Jesus died for all our sins. This man, for each and every one of us, paid a debt none of us could ever pay for ourselves. He purified us so we can stand before Almighty God. Matthew 5:8 tells us, “Blessed are the pure in heart: for they shall see God.” Not only are we found not guilty of our evil lives, we were declared righteous so we may spend eternity with God in heaven.
“For ye were as sheep going astray; but are now returned unto the Shepherd and Bishop of your souls.” (1 Peter 2:25) All believers are the sheep of Jesus Christ. We have all gone astray and, in the process of going astray, Jesus calls us to come back to the Savior. It’s part of our daily spiritual warfare.
The word return in this verse actually means converted: “That as we, ourselves are returned to Jesus Christ when we were converted, and forgiven for all our sins.” Jesus called Himself the great shepherd, the great shepherd of the sheep. Jesus stated the good shepherd gives his life for his sheep and He is the good shepherd.
As a pastor, I have to ask myself the question: Am I willing to give my life for my sheep, fellow brothers and sisters in Christ? And not just by dying, mind you, but by supplying the needs (especially the spiritual needs) of others...
My Lord, my God, my King, Jesus Christ.
Robert S. Buchanan is pastor at Hunger First in Kingsport.
