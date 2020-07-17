Have you ever been stuck in the mud? Several years ago, I found myself stuck in a ditch in the Pisgah National Forest in North Carolina. Unfortunately, there was no phone service and no AAA to come to the rescue. I am grateful for the help of a passing motorist who stopped to help. This Good Samaritan suggested we take some thick branches and put them under the wheel. With slow and steady patience, I was able to tap the gas pedal and rock the car back and forth. Finally gaining some traction, I was able to maneuver the car out of the ditch.
The fluidity of the COVID-19 pandemic, the barrage of negative news, and anxiety from constant schedule changes are leaving many of us feeling emotionally, physically, and even spiritually, “stuck in the mud.” Add the component of loneliness and a rise in this is a recipe for disaster. When we are stuck in the mud, we may feel the tendency to panic or lash out. We hit the gas pedal and our wheels keep spinning as we sink deeper into the hole.
In Ephesians 2, the Apostle Paul writes, “You were dead through the trespasses and sins in which you once lived, following the course of this world, following the ruler of the power of the air… but the God who is rich in mercy, out of great love for which he loved us … made us alive together with Christ.”
The transforming power of Christ in our hearts, our minds and our actions is the nourishment we need to get out of any muddy ditch. Are we willing to lean on God’s peace to direct our life? Are we willing to resist the temptation to keep hitting the gas pedal in so many areas of our lives?