Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Second in a seven-part series
FIRST STEPS WHEN YOU ARE OVER- WHELMED — I KINGS 19:1-8 (Part 2)
Isn’t it interesting that after Elijah had cried out to God to kill him, that God doesn’t answer him immediately? I mean, if we were God, we would probably have said something like,
Didn’t I just take care of you during the famine?
Didn’t I just give you a great victory over the false prophets of Baal?
Why in the world are you in a funk over Jezebel’s threat? Don’t you think I can take care of you now?
And the truth is, every one of those statements is true. God had done all of those things for Elijah. But that is not how God responded to Elijah’s heart-wrenching cry. As a matter of fact, He did something you really wouldn’t expect right out of the gate. Instead of calling Elijah on the carpet for his lack of faith, He allows Elijah to rest and refuel. God knew that before Elijah would be able to function and think rationally, he had to be physically restored first.
Stress at whatever level takes a physical toll. Now, think about all that Elijah has gone through …
He has been isolated and then spent a long period of time in enemy territory.
He has had a major standoff with a king and 450 false prophets, and has received a death threat from someone who would be all too happy to carry it out.
I guarantee you, Elijah was physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually exhausted after all of that cumulative stress. And God knew that … so He let him rest.
Now, how does this truth help us in our lives, and the stress and the anxiety that we feel today? First of all, take care of yourself physically. You cannot deal with the emotional, mental or spiritual stress if you are not taking care of yourself physically.