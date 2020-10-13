Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
“That Sanballat and Geshem sent to me, saying, ‘Come, let us meet together among the villages in the plain of Ono.’ But they thought to do me harm.” (Nehemiah 6:2)
Nehemiah had been anointed and appointed to the massive task of rebuilding the broken down walls of the holy city of Jerusalem. He had carefully planned for the undertaking and was making tremendous strides of accomplishment. Most of the wall was now intact, but the huge gates were not yet hung. The enemy (Sanballat) had been spying on the project, and recognized that time for any successful siege of the city was quickly running out. Once the gates were completed and closed, there would be little hope of capture. So he attempted to stall the progress by causing Nehemiah to lose focus and become distracted under pretense of peaceful negotiation. He was trying to entice Nehemiah into the village of Ono. Thankfully, the man of God had discernment of intent and motive of this invitation to disaster and replied accordingly. His answer was simple and to the point. “I’m doing a great work and cannot stop. Why should the work cease while I leave it and go down to you?”
You and I as people of faith are likewise called to be builders in the kingdom of God. Not so much dealing with brick and mortar, but investing into individual lives and entire communities. John Wesley said, “The world is my parish.” The scripture says the people in Nehemiah’s work crew had a mind to work.
As people of faith, engaged in the goal of making disciples for Jesus Christ, we aspire to see our world transformed by the power of Christ’s unconditional love and abundant grace. Through pandemic, racism, discrimination and conflict of every kind, we can and will be more than overcomers because of the power of God working within. The enemy will tempt to bring distraction and chaos, and lead everyone into the abyss of Ono. But stay the course with Jesus, and it will be. Oh, yes. Keep on keeping on, lest we miss His kingdom’s goal.
The Rev. Will Shewey is pastor at Shades of Grace United Methodist Church in Kingsport.
