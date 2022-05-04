Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
Did you know that the roots of most oak trees grow in the top 18 inches of the soil? Oak roots aren’t deep, but they are wide. They can actually spread up to three times the visible width of the tree. This is a normal root structure for most large hardwood trees — beech, birch, sycamore, ash … you name it.
By now, you might be impressed with how I’ve branched out with this arboreal knowledge. Or, you might think I’m nuts and wasting your time. Either way, I’d invite you to stick around because this is about to bear fruit (I’m done with tree puns … be-leaf me).
OK, seriously though, there is an actual reason I wanted to get us thinking about tree roots. Even though we don’t typically see them, roots are a vital part of the tree. They’re essential for drawing nutrients from the soil, storing water and mineral reserves, and keeping the tree anchored in the ground. Without solid roots, trees wouldn’t survive.
The other day I was walking on the Greenbelt near the Exchange Place. There was a very large oak tree on the hillside that had been uprooted. What I found interesting is that this uprooted oak had fallen on its side. Its impressively wide root system had caught on the trunk of a rather unimpressive and slender beech tree.
Now, I didn’t talk to the trees about it, but I doubt that the oak intended to be uprooted. Strong winds and storms come — we all know this — but the oak had survived those time and again. Except for the one day that it didn’t. Likewise, I don’t think the beech was looking to catch the oak tree. It was just being a beech tree, rooted in the hillside.
Here’s our application: We don’t get to choose whether storms or strong winds come into our lives. We don’t really get to choose whether we’ll be blown over or not. Instead, our primary task is to be “rooted and established in love” (Ephesians 3:17). And, like actual roots, this rootedness is unseen, but vital, to our life.
Living our normal lives with Jesus in His Kingdom every day … this is our work. We need deep roots that draw nutrients from Him, store up our reserves, and keep us firmly anchored in the ground. If we can do this — stay rooted in Christ — we will be well positioned when the trees around us are unexpectedly uprooted. So, today, be like that beech and focus on sinking your roots deep into God’s loving presence.
Stephen Hopkins is the pastor of Kendricks Creek United Methodist Church in Kingsport.