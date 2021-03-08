Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
James 4:7-8 says, “Resist the devil, and he will flee from you. Draw near to God, and He will draw near to you.”
In 1782, in Blue Lick, Kentucky, a battle was fought where a lot of people died. It was a battle, part of the American Revolutionary War, in which the British loyalists and some Native Americans ambushed members of the Colonial forces. Daniel Boone was present and, during one part of the skirmish, he attempted to slow the Colonial troops down, fearing they were being led into a trap. He was right, as the Colonial forces were ambushed. At one point in the battle, he grabbed his son who was in his early 20s at the time and told him to mount a horse that had lost its rider. Shortly thereafter, Israel Boone was shot and killed by a soldier from the British army.
It was a needless tragedy. It shouldn’t have happened because the Colonial army should have listened to Daniel Boone. But even more than that, it shouldn’t have happened because the war was already over.
Months earlier, Cornwallis had surrendered and the war was over. The Colonial army had prevailed. The problem was, the troops in Blue Lick didn’t know it. The word hadn’t spread over the Appalachian Mountains, so soldiers on both sides believed the war was still raging. It wasn’t. The war was over, but more casualties happened because people didn’t know it. Death and struggle occurred because the news hadn’t spread.
That happens in our world today. Our war with God is over. Jesus settled it on the cross, and yet many times we live as if the battle is still raging. It is not; the good news of the Gospel says, “that we who were far off have now been brought near.” We were enemies of God, but now we are forgiven and reconciled to Him. This is the best news in the world and it is news we need to make known.
We need to make it known to a world that is lost without Jesus. We need to tell them how they can be reconciled to God. It’s not through good words or through your accomplishments, but it is through the blood of Jesus.
And this news is not just news for the unbeliever; it is news we as Christians need to be reminded of on a daily basis. We are reconciled to God only through the blood of Jesus. It is not we are forgiven through Him and our good works. It is not we are saved through Jesus’ death on the cross and our accomplishments. We are saved through Christ and Christ alone. The war truly is over, but it is only through Jesus. This is something our flesh continues to struggle with, even after we are saved.
In his sermon “Concerning the Sum of the Christian Experience,” Martin Luther said, “Let him that will, try and enter upon the beginning of this matter, and he shall soon see and experience, how hard and difficult a matter it is for a man who has passed all his life in works of great holiness, to leave the whole and cleave with his whole heart through faith unto this Mediator only.”
What Luther was saying is that he had tried his entire life to please God by being a good person and yet realized that he could never be good enough. He admits it is hard to switch from this mindset into believing the blood of Christ alone is all that is needed for salvation. The struggle is in believing that through the blood of Jesus the war really is over. We can have peace with God, but it has to be on God’s terms and His terms are that we repent of our sins and place our faith in the atoning work of His Son on the cross.
The Bible clearly says we “were enemies of God, but through the blood of Jesus we have been brought near.” We now have peace with God; we are no longer at war with Him. Instead, through the blood of Jesus, we have peace. The challenge is to believe the war is over because, in believing, we are saying we know the blood of Jesus is enough. The war truly is over. Celebrate today and spread the good news.
Jon Reed is senior pastor at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church near Gray.
