Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers.
We all need to be comfortable in our environment. We witness small agitating pests and large uncontrollable situations. We live in days of worry, uncertainty and distress. The world has proceeded through time to the point of imminent destruction of all that “has been our stay.” The changes manifested affect health, economics, education, commerce and government.
There exists no outlet or remedy for many factors that have, in the past, been taken for granted. Many do not enjoy the contentment and security of a comfortable lifestyle. Some choose to “turn a blind eye” and “go with the flow.” Maybe this is where we all are arriving. James Madison Brown wrote: “The Lamb was comfortable in his ignorance of what he did not choose to know.”
Some degree of physical comfort can be developed. However, mandated quarantine, masks and social distancing all affect that state of comfort. Diseases materialize that have not been known. Some have mutated to become non-treatable. Mobility is still restricted for many. So then, what is the solution to deliver us from vexation and doubt? What is comfort?
We all want to be cozy, easy, restful and snug. These words assist in enjoying or providing a position of contentment and security. Actually, anything that encourages serenity, well-being or complacency, as well as physical ease, is a comforter in my eyes.
What then are we Christians to do? As Christians, we should look above our tortured souls into the lives of others and try to bring them comfort. We are instructed to strengthen, to invigorate, to cheer, to enliven.
The stated concept for comfort in both the Old and New Testaments is “encouragement.” Be there and assure “this too shall pass.” Console, help, offer relief, cheer them, exhort them to fear not. As far back as the beginning, we are instructed (Genesis 18:5) to strengthen the mind when depressed, to console and to bring new vigor to the spirit.
If we are to successfully strengthen, invigorate, cheer or enliven, we must bring them into the light of God’s promises. That light excels in comforting the spirits of men.
Know God, know peace. Amen.
Boda Lawson is assistant pastor at New Melody Church in Duffield, Virginia.