Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers.
I was writing a note to encourage a friend and told her: You are loved. You have a purpose. You are not alone. At the end, I used this phrase, “Speak it ’til you see it.” It is an important message. There are times when what we know in our heads doesn’t line up with what we feel in our hearts or see in our circumstances. In those moments, we use our words to create.
One of the ways we bear the image of God is we can speak things into existence. God could have created the world by pointing a finger or giving a nod, but He chose to do it by speaking. In like fashion, our words create the world we live in every day.
Years ago, I caught myself saying what I thought was a meaningless, albeit melodramatic, little phrase, “Why is my life so hard?!” I said it a lot. I would say it when the copy machine wouldn’t work, when I didn’t like what I had brought in my lunchbox, and when I didn’t get my Amazon order on time. “Why is my life so hard?” fit the bill for a wide variety of situations and always got a laugh.
Then, one day, I caught myself believing my life really was hard. I had said the words so often I was starting to see difficulty everywhere I turned. I had unintentionally trained myself to see the negative. So, I decided to flip the situation and change my perspective by asking, “Why is my life so great?!” This question forced me to look for the good.
Just as I had bemoaned the smallest inconveniences, I began to celebrate the tiniest victories. If I got a new pen that wrote super smoothly, I would exclaim, “Why is my life so great?!” If someone brought doughnuts to share in the office, same thing! One day I successfully placed a call on our incredibly intricate phone system and gleefully shouted, “Why is my life so great?!” for the whole office to hear.
Over time, my perspective shifted. The key words are: over time. There were minutes, hours, even days and weeks when I didn’t believe my life was great. But I had proclaimed the opposite for a laugh when I knew it wasn’t true. Now I needed to declare the positive truth until it became my new reality. Jesus said He came to give us abundant life and abundance comes regardless of circumstances. Abundant peace, victory, joy and hope are always available. They are a mindset.
2 Corinthians 4:13 says, “It is written: ‘I believed; therefore I have spoken.’ Since we have that same spirit of faith, we also believe and therefore speak.” What we think and what we say matter. Let’s believe what God says, then start to speak it out until we see it manifest in our lives.
Kim Wheeler is adult ministry director at Christ Fellowship in Kingsport.