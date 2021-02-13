Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
When we first moved to Tennessee, we looked at a lot of houses. We even made a few offers. One of those was a beautiful little farmhouse on four acres in Bloomingdale. There were some cosmetic issues with the house, but nothing some fresh paint and shiplap couldn’t fix (thanks Joanna Gaines).
As we were preparing to close, the last hurdle was the home inspection. And that’s where the bad news came: There were major issues with the foundation. So major, in fact, that we couldn’t buy the house. It made the house virtually unlivable.
What’s fascinating to me is that when we look at houses, our primary concern (at least initially) is cosmetic. We tend to assume that if it looks great on the outside, the unseen foundation is solid. But that’s not a solid assumption.
As it turns out, there’s some things shiplap can’t fix.
And, as true as this is with houses, it’s perhaps even truer with people. If a politician is charismatic, we say they’re a great leader. If an athlete is remarkably talented, we say they’re a stellar role model. If a CEO turns a consistent profit, we worship their business acumen. And if a pastor is a great speaker, we say they are God’s anointed.
What’s the problem, you ask? Because we’ve all seen people like this: men and women who looked the part in the spotlight. But in the dark, when no one else was watching? We only hear about it after the fact, when the scandal breaks. But the whole time they looked beautiful (shiplap and all), there were major issues with the foundation.
Human beings look at appearances and we applaud beauty, wealth, platform, crowds, success. But the eyes of the Lord are ranging the Earth looking for those whose hearts are good. We love cosmetics; God loves character.
I once heard this definition of character and I’ve never quite been able to drop it: Character is who you are in the dark, when nobody’s looking. It’s formed through a thousand small decisions every day; through trials and hardship and challenges; through consistency and discipline and risky faith.
If your character is compromised, it does not matter how cute your cosmetics. As Jesus said, putting his words into practice will build the foundation of your house. Start small and just start doing what he says. And best of all, late really is better than never. Those cracks in the foundation won’t disappear on their own, but with careful attention and grace, your house can be better than new in the end.
Steve Hopkins is pastor at Kendrick’s Creek United Methodist Church in Kingsport.