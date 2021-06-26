Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers.
I loved playing in the woods near my house, but sometimes, I came home knowing something... wasn’t right. I would check my hair, my clothes, the back of my neck, and... yep. There it was. A hitchhiker. A tick. A parasite. I don’t think it’s a controversial statement to say that ticks are objectively gross by every metric known to man. Worse than this, I had to get a parent to come and help... evict the trespasser. It would insist that it belonged there, burrowed under my skin, getting fatter by the minute, but we all knew the truth. This was one party he wasn’t invited to. He could insist he knew the drummer, or that his invitation got lost in the mail, but he wasn’t fooling anyone.
Everyone around here has their remedy for getting rid of ticks, but no one believes that the little devils are just some new part of our lives that we have to live with, just because they claim squatters’ rights.
We should all know and understand: Sin is just as unwelcome in our lives, our hearts, our homes and in our relationships. And no, just because it’s here, with plans to stay on forever, does not mean we have no say in it.
In fact, Jesus has given us the means of serving an eviction notice on our sin: “For in the son all our sins are canceled and we have the release of redemption through his very blood.” (Colossians 1:14)
Sin will try to insist it has a right to your life.
“ME? Oh, I’m just your dad’s temper. You inherited it, so, you know, you are stuck with me.”
“Don’t belong? Are you serious? I’m here because of a negative experience in which you were wronged, and now life owes you one.”
“Not welcome? Dude, I’m the reason you have gotten so far in life. Without me, no one will take you seriously. No, wait. Quit praying! Nooooo…”
Get it? Sin has no right to stay, and is powerless against His blood, which sweeps it away, like a tide. The next time some temptation or sin tries to take root in your life, serve up an eviction notice. It isn’t a part of you. It doesn’t belong to you. It’s just something God has already given you the means to be rid of.
Mike Beverly is pastor at Indian Springs Christian Church in Kingsport.