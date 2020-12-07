By MIKE BEVERLY
Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
It had been a noisy hike up Devil’s Backbone at Warriors Path State Park. The 10 boys had argued as to who was taller, who was walking on the trail and who wasn’t, who should be in front, and whether we should stop and take a break. We reached the top just as the sun was escaping behind an overcast sky. Snacks and water bottles broke out, along with conversations about life, fun and everything else. Pictures. Discussions about trees, the lake, the highway and trains moving in the distance. All good, but all very loud.
Dusk set in, and I called the boys together. I instructed them not to turn on their flashlights and to silently sit, spaced out there at the top of the hill to watch for wildlife. Within moments of sitting down, we were rewarded.
“There,” whispered one of our troop grandparents.
A group of deer came out of the woods to the edge of the field. Fifty yards away, a single buck came out of hiding. Another hundred yards away, a group of five deer came out to graze. Still another hundred yards away, yet another group of deer moved in and out of a grove of trees. Bats flew overhead; the world was alive with a new set of wildlife; and we only saw it once we became still.
It’s a loud argumentative world, where talking heads shout at each other on television, and commenters gripe at each other online. People steal each other’s yard signs and break out the graffiti when things get personal. But in this robust information age, who is learning?
Only those who can still their tongues, their minds, and their hearts and make them receptive to what God intends to give them. As it is written in Psalm 37:7, “Be still before the LORD and wait patiently for him; do not fret when people succeed in their ways, when they carry out their wicked schemes.”
You and I might despise wicked behavior; we might want to shout from the mountain tops about the depravity of people. But God would rather we still our hearts and ready ourselves for the good things that he wants to give us. You can’t receive a gift with a closed fist. From you and I can flow a great blessing to everyone, if only we can humble ourselves and become obedient enough to receive it.
Mike Beverly is pastor at Indian Springs Christian Church in Kingsport.
Mike Beverly is pastor at Indian Springs Christian Church.