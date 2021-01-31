Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
I read somewhere the way you spell love is “T-I-M-E.” In the familiar story of sisters Mary and Martha in Luke’s Gospel (Luke 10:38-42), it is Mary who sits at the feet of Jesus and listens to his teachings. Martha is distracted as she goes about carrying out many tasks. Martha even shares her frustration with Jesus that her sister is not helping her with the tasks. However, to the surprise of some readers, Jesus softly rebukes Martha, and not Mary, saying, “…There is only need for one thing. Mary has chosen the better part.”
Supposedly, all of the technology of the last several years is supposed to help us be more effective in completing tasks. For example, on the surface, sending a short text message to a friend or family member might appear to save more “time” over a lengthy phone call. However, at some point, we need to ask ourselves the statement Jesus asked Martha. “Are we really choosing the better part?”
So much of life and ministry is about fostering relationships. Growing in a relationship with God, or a neighbor, is not something that can be rushed. Perhaps it is our inability to sufficiently listen to one another that has contributed to a lot of the discord, disunity and broken relationships we find in society today.
As we think about the way in which we go about our lives to save time, we should not be hesitant to ask ourselves: What do we value? How do we define effectiveness?
Perhaps the sooner we accept the fact that there is never enough time to do everything we want to do, the better off we will be in how we communicate and listen to one another. Some things cannot be rushed.
The Rev. Chris Brown is pastor at Colonial Heights United Methodist Church in Kingsport.