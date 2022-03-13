Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
“Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall.” — Isaiah 40:30 (NIV)
Many years ago, when I was in a more youthful season of my life, I had a goal to run a half-marathon. At that time, I was living in Charlottesville, Virginia, which is a very beautiful, but hilly town. I thought, “With all of the hills around me to run on, what a great place to train for a half-marathon. I will be in great shape!” As I began training for the run of my life, I ran week by week over the hills and in time increased my stamina.
What a tiring challenge this was, but I was driven to succeed and accomplish this monumental feat!
The race I was preparing for was the Rock and Roll Half Marathon, which was to be run on the flat lands of Virginia Beach. During my many months of training and preparing for this run of a lifetime, I thought going from running in the hills with arduous inclines to the flatlands of Virginia Beach would be a piece of cake! I just knew that the preparation in the “hill country” would most likely over-prepare me for the oceanfront run. I was confident that I would not grow tired or weary, nor stumble or fall!
On the day of the race, with much excitement, I gathered with thousands of other runners at the starting line. “I am ready,” I thought! “Piece of cake,” I knew! “How bad could it be?” I wondered!
The race began and, for a long period of time, I ran shoulder to shoulder with other runners with the same hope and dream I had during the many months of preparation. I kept pretty good pace with other runners until halfway through the race when I became tired and fatigued. By the 10th mile, I was beyond tired and honestly was in agony! Through much positive self-talk and internal motivation, I hobbled onward to the finish line and completed the race.
The race I described can be a metaphorical example of tough seasons we go through in life. Though we may be well-prepared, the journey can be a daunting challenge to the extent we could lose hope. When hopelessness is creeping in, I turn to God and Jesus Christ for help and strength. Several Bible verses encourage me: Psalm 118:14: The Lord is my strength and my defense; He has become my salvation and Philippians 4:13: I can do all this through Him (Jesus Christ) who gives me strength.
Isaiah 40:31 also encourages me because as I “hope in the Lord” my strength will be renewed. I will “soar on wings like eagles; run and not grow weary, walk and not be faint.” Amen! Many blessings to you!
James Reasor is an author and volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.