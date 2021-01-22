Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Psalm 23 is so wonderfully familiar, but I fear many times we read or recite it hurriedly because of that familiarity. And, usually, I am the worst of the guilty…
But one night, as I was praying and meditating on the Scripture, God stopped me and slowed me down, and He ministered to my soul with this very familiar psalm with all that has been going on in the world.
Notice with me…
There will be times of provision (vs 1-2a): Followers of the Good Shepherd can be assured the Lord will provide for their needs. The New Testament says it will be according to His riches in glory.
There will be times of peace (vs 2b): and Christ says His peace passes all understanding and is far beyond what the world gives.
There will be times of restoration (vs 3a): He restores our spirits, our aching hearts, our minds and even sometimes our bodies.
There will be times of expectation (vs 3b): Did you catch that? There are times that God has expectations of us so that we may bring glory and honor to His name.
There will be times of darkness (vs 4): We live in a hard world at times… but since He is with us in those times, we know that He has led us and will protect us.
There will be times of assurance (vs 5a): We know that his provision is because of His preparation, and we enjoy it in His presence.
There will be times of rejoicing (vs 5b): The anointing oil is a sign of relief and the cup that runs over is a sign of plenty as we follow the Shepherd.
Then the description of our Shepherd ends with the promise that His goodness and mercy will follow us all the days of our lives and we will dwell in the house of the Lord forever… what a picture of our Good Shepherd (John 10:11)!
Tim Price is pastor at Holy Mountain Baptist Church in Kingsport.