Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
But he himself went a day’s journey into the wilderness, and came and sat down under a solitary broom tree. He asked that he might die: “It is enough; now, O Lord, take away my life, for I am no better than my ancestors.” Then he lay down under the broom tree and fell asleep. Suddenly an angel touched him and said to him, “Get up and eat.” (1 Kings 19:4-5)
The person in this story is the prophet Elijah. You might sympathize with him. Elijah has just come from a thrilling mountaintop victory where God answered his prayer, sent down fire from heaven, and bested hundreds of prophets of the god Baal. Queen Jezebel, who worshipped Baal, vowed that she would kill Elijah, so he fled for his life. The great preacher Charles Spurgeon said that Elijah “retreated before a beaten enemy.”
His courage failed him; maybe his ability to think clearly failed him. He ran until he was exhausted, discouraged, at the point of hoping he was at a dead end. But this wouldn’t be the end for Elijah. His story helps us understand that God finds us, in whatever condition we’re in, and offers us hope.
There is another figure in this story. As a person of faith, you might identify with the angel. Some angels in the Bible enter with shock and awe and the command: “Fear not.” This one sounds more like Grandma: “Eat something.” The angel was an answered prayer — not with a spectacle we’d consider miraculous, but with simple bread and water. The angel fed Elijah so that he would have strength for the journey ahead.
Whether or not someone calls you “angel,” you can remember a time when you helped a person who felt scared, alone or weary. Simple gifts can work wonders, especially the gift of our time. There’s a song by Kyle Matthews that says, “Most people pray for shelter and food, for friendship, forgiveness, a bit of good news. And they’re praying a prayer that even I could answer.”
God often works in the quiet moments and the out-of-the-way places. May God open our eyes to someone we can help today, with food, or a helping hand, or a word of hope.
Steven Spell is a chaplain with Amedisys Hospice.