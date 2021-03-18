Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
The faith displayed in the first century ministry of Jesus Christ was simple. The religion of his people had grown increasingly complicated through the generations of rabbinical thought and interpretation. Jesus often cut through the “red tape” of religious traditions to get back to the essence of God’s intent.
Several years ago, I made my first of many trips to rural India to provide fresh water, orphanage assistance, spiritual encouragement and proclaim the gospel. My host took me to visit a very humble pastor for my first visit. Tarrah and his family welcomed me into their spartan dwellings with much love and hospitality. My interpreter asked them to tell me their story of healing.
Tarrah’s wife had experienced kidney failure several years prior. They were not believers when the problems began. Medical tests were not promising and she was placed on a kidney transplant list. They were due to meet with her doctor in a few days to finalize plans to get a new kidney. A neighbor said there was a Christian couple in the next village who prays for people and many are healed. What could it hurt to see them?
This Christian couple simply placed their hands on her head and prayed for God to heal her in His mercy. As they walked home she told her husband, “I felt something back there. Our belief in Jesus did something.”
At the doctor’s office, a young lady came into a small consulting room to join the couple. She sat down looking at a file in her lap and commented how drastically improved all kidney function was showing.
“Have you seen any other doctors? Taken any new medicines or herbal supplements? What has changed since our last visit?” she asked. They replied negatively to each inquiry. But they remembered the prayer session in the other village and shared that story.
The doctor was not particularly impressed. She stated a transplant would not be needed at this time, but to check back in one year to see how she was doing. “You may go,” she curtly directed.
But, as they got up to leave, the doctor called them back. “Please be seated,” she began. “My husband would like a son, but I have been unable to conceive. Our fertility doctors here tell me I am the problem. It is such a burden. Would you please pray for me?”
They had only been Christians for a week. They knew nothing about prayer or faith or healing. They were simple, uneducated farmers who only knew something had happened to them.
So they prayed for the doctor. They prayed with passion, with compassion, with simplicity.
One year passed and Tarrah called the doctor to schedule a checkup for his wife. After choosing a date and time, the doctor added, “Oh, three months ago I had a baby. It is a boy.”
Some things I do not even try to explain; I just experience it and thank God He still works in simplicity.
Greg Burton is pastor at Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Kingsport.