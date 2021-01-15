Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Have you ever heard the saying, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure”? Some treasures are a result of being a collector. I was there during the Beanie Baby craze! I have boxes of these adorable stuffed toys, cataloged, tagged and preserved. I have the McDonald’s Teeny Beanie Set One and Set Two! Also, in the dark corner of the upstairs closet are Barbie Dolls in their fashionable outfits, posed forever in plastic behind a cellophane window.
I convinced myself of their value and potential profit. I told myself I needed these treasures for my golden years. I enjoyed the flea market searches, perusing E-bay, thrift shopping, trading and collecting, but that was then and this is now. That joy was temporary. I now seek to declutter my life; to lighten my load. I no longer harbor a strong passion for earthly collectibles. I feel overwhelmed by their very presence. I wonder now, “What was I thinking?” I learned that a man’s life consisteth not in the abundance of the things which he possesseth. (Luke 12:15).
I long to do as Jesus taught in Matthew 6:21. I desire to lay up treasures in heaven. My time in His presence and in His service is the significant, soulful driving force behind my treasure hunting now. Treasure is anything we value above all else and that which motivates us to action. It can be money, power, prestige, fame or fortune. But Matthew 6:33 instructs (us) to seek the Kingdom of God first and all these other things will be added to us.
In Luke 6:19-31, Jesus told a story about a rich man and a beggar. They each died. One went to a place of torment where he would have given all of his “treasures” for a single drop of water. The other went to Abraham’s bosom, and a great gulf was fixed between the two men. In Matthew 13:45-46, we find the Parable of the Pearl of Great Price. This story illustrates the true value of the Kingdom of Heaven. The pearl also represents purity, generosity, integrity and loyalty.
When Jesus spoke the words about treasures, He was teaching a great lesson we call the Sermon on the Mount. He instructed us to lay up treasures in heaven, not on earth. As we nurture our relationship with the Father, the Son and the Holy Ghost, we become more like Him. We begin to know Him personally. We learn this relationship with Him is The Treasure.
When we give our time and energies to God, we lay up heavenly treasures. No rust, no thief, no moth. The real treasures aren’t Beanie Babies, but bouncing babies; not Barbie dolls, but little girls; not baseball cards, but young men; not action figures, but community workers; not antique cars, but church buses; not wealth, but offerings; not stuffed toys, but overflowing hearts.
Show me your treasure and I will show you your heart. For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also. That’s what Jesus said! Here are a few lines from a hymn to conclude the lesson. “Laying up my treasures in that home above, trusting fully trusting in the Savior’s love; doing what I can for heaven’s holy dove, I’m getting ready to leave this world.”
Penny Gilliam Hagy is co-pastor at Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.