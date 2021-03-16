Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Do you have beautiful feet? What an odd question! My mother used to say my daddy had beautiful feet. She probably was comparing his feet to hers, which were twisted and crippled from wearing shoes that did not fit and later from arthritis. However, my daddy did have beautiful feet because he was a preacher, pastor and evangelist. “How beautiful are the feet of them that preach the gospel of peace and bring glad tidings.” (Romans 10:15)
When we were growing up, the old folks in our family loved having their rough, tired feet washed and rubbed. I guess you could call that a hillbilly pedicure! One must be humble to face the feet of another; even if you get a quarter for your efforts.
Jesus taught the disciples to wash feet by demonstrating this act of servanthood. In John 13:4-5, “He rose from supper, and laid aside his garments; and took a towel, and girded himself. After that he poured water into a basin, and began to wash the disciples’ feet, and to wipe them with the towel wherewith he was girded.”
“So, after he had washed their feet, and had taken his garments, and was set down again, he said unto them, ‘Know ye what I have done to you? Ye call me Master and Lord: and ye say well; for so I am. If I then, your Lord and Master, have washed your feet; ye also ought to wash one another’s feet. For I have given you an example, that ye should do as I have done to you. Verily, verily, I say unto you, the servant is not greater than his lord; neither he that is sent greater than he that sent him. If ye know these things, happy are ye if ye do them.’” (John 13:12-15)
Luke 7:36-50 tells of an occasion when Jesus was invited to eat at the house of a Pharisee. And, behold, a sinner woman with an alabaster box of ointment entered the house. “She stood at His feet, behind Him weeping, and began to wash His feet with her tears and to wipe them with the hairs of her head. She kissed His feet and anointed them with the precious ointment.”
Six days before Passover, a similar event is recorded in John 12:1-8, when Mary, the sister of Lazarus and Martha, took a pound of spikenard, very costly, and anointed the feet of Jesus, and wiped His feet with her hair. The house was filled with the aroma of the ointment.
In Mark 14:3, after the triumphal entry, and two days before Passover, an unnamed woman came into the house of Simon, the Leper in Bethany. She approached Jesus from the front before breaking an alabaster box of fragrant oil and poured it on His head.
The first two anointings had been about the feet, and the third was for the head. Their hands, His feet. Their tears, His Peace. Their hair, His heart. Their service, His salvation. These three chosen women of the Bible, unknowingly but lovingly, prepared His body for the burial. He allowed them the privilege to perform this act of service and humility.
How beautiful are the nail-scarred feet of the Passover Lamb of God who preached the gospel of peace and brought glad tidings? “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” (John 15:13)
Are you a friend of God? I am. Our friend, Jesus, died for us. Should we not live for Him? ... Come, take up the cross, and follow Jesus with your beautiful feet!
Penny Gilliam Hagy is co-pastor at Evangel Family Worship Center.
