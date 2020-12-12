Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
In the “MASH” TV series, there is a great scene with three of the main characters talking, and their conversation has given me something to think about for over 20 years.
Sidney, the psychiatrist: “When I lose somebody, they lose their mind.”
Hawkeye, the surgeon: “When I lose somebody, they lose their life.”
Father Mulcahy, the priest: “When I lose somebody, they lose their soul.”
What a true and exact statement that really is.
During our daily lives, we think of so many things that have no lasting value. Our thoughts so many times are consumed with trivial things: What am I going to wear today? What will I do after work? Redecorate the house. Christmas gifts to buy. How does my hair look? My makeup? I’m bored.
And the list goes on.
This is what the Bible calls foolish talking or thinking. In Mark 7:22, “Thefts, covetousness, wickedness, deceit, lasciviousness, an evil eye, blasphemy, pride, foolishness.”
1 Corinthians 1:25 says, “Because the foolishness of God is wiser than men; and the weakness of God is stronger then men.” 1 Corinthians 2:14 goes on, “ But the natural man receiveth not the things of the Spirit of God: for they are foolishness unto him: neither can he know them, because they are spiritually discerned.”{/span}
1 Corinthians 3:19 tells us, “For the wisdom of the world is foolishness with God. For it is written, he taketh the wise in their own craftiness.”
All these things which occupy our mind are foolishness to God. It’s not that we should not try to look our best and to do our best.
We need to slowly incorporate our thoughts to his thoughts.
Sin: “And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient.” (Roman 1:28)
Virtue: Romans 12:2 says, “And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.” And Philippians 2:5 tells us, “Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus.” Philippians 3:19 continues, “Whose end is destruction, whose God is their belly, and whose glory is in their shame, who mind earthly things.”
Even the most righteous of men have to succeed in this world in taking care of our families, jobs, etc.
Let us not forget that we serve a holy God, and we need to sincerely seek Him, His righteousness and His glory — and give our testimony to all who will listen.
Robert S. Buchanan is the pastor at Hunger First in Kingsport.