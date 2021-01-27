Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Matthew 18:10, “Take heed that ye despise not one of these little ones; for I say unto you, That in heaven their angels do always behold the face of my Father which is in heaven.”
This is Jesus Christ himself making this statement. If Jesus said it and he did, we can believe it. Angels are mentioned 96 times in the Bible. The holy scriptures also mention fallen spirits, demons, special messengers of God, and various other terminology, both evil and holy.
What I glean from this verse is that when every child is born, he is given at least one angel to watch over him. I believe these angels protect and guide us each and every day of our lives. Our guardian angel may be replaced by a fallen angel or demonic spirit, because it is our free will to reject what God has predestined for our lives.
The free will God has given to each of us determines how much good or evil we display in our lives. I do not know how or when this happens. The scriptures are certainly not clear. However, it is clearly stated that many people have committed spiritual adultery.
I believe the scripture is clear that we do have a guardian angel when we are born. Just as I believe we have a spirit/soul, I believe we also have this angel. I realize this is more prevalent and believed more among occultists than Christians. Many Christians refuse to believe in the supernatural, while those who practice the occult call their spirits spirit guides, familiar spirits, companions and many more names.
I spent many years investigating ritualistic abuse cases and Satanic crime for numerous law enforcement agencies, corporations and individuals. I believe, as scripture says, these angels have immediate access to God to do His bidding and are 100% committed to doing the perfect will of God the Father. The problem we face is not from Satan and his demons. It is from you and me.
God has given us a free will. We have the right to choose who we wish to serve. We have the right to serve Almighty God Jehovah or Satan and his demons. Remember the conversation between Joshua and the children of Israel?
In Joshua 24:15-16, “And if it seem evil unto you to serve the Lord, choose you this day whom ye will serve; whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land ye dwell: but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord. And the people answered and said, God forbid that we should forsake the Lord, to serve other gods.”
This is free will. Many of us have chosen the Lord. We must remember this is not just a one-time decision. We make that decision hundreds of times a day. Do I steal or commit adultery, spiritual adultery or murder? Do I blaspheme God, put ungodly words in my mouth, lie, forsake God, etc.? We choose hundreds of times each and every day in our minds.
Could this verse have read, “Choose this minute whom will you serve?” It doesn’t say that, and I wouldn’t change the scripture. However, we make this decision numerous times each and every day. Thank God for his saving grace.
Robert S. Buchanan is pastor at Hunger First in Kingsport.