Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers.
Integrity is a word that’s used a lot. But it does not matter how often you use the word; the main thing is you live the word. We all can say a lot of things, but how do we live it out?
I like what Paul wrote in Philippians 1:10: “In order to be sincere and blameless until the day of Christ.” The sincere and blameless have more of a meaning than we think about. It means to seek to have a life that bears scrutiny.
Are there people we know who are living a life marked by moral soundness, uprightness, honesty, and sincerity? We would say they are people of integrity!
Unfortunately, today’s society’s standards fall short of God’s standards; when we think of integrity, it means the highest possible standard of behavior. That requires resources to only those who trust Him.
Paul starts out in verses 9-10 with love that abounds with knowledge and discernment; he then goes to the pursuit of excellence. This brings about sincerity and blamelessness, which is godly integrity.
The Greek word translated “sincere” in verse 10 literally means “without wax.” In ancient times pottery sometimes cracked when it was fired, so dishonest dealers would fill the cracks with wax to make them appear to be without a flaw. Customers would hold a pot up to the sunlight, which would reveal any flaws.
Following that analogy, integrity requires we be without wax — meaning we are to have no hypocrisy or secret sins that show up when we’re under pressure or facing temptation.
The word blameless he uses speaks of consistently living a life that doesn’t lead others into error or sin. Your lifestyle should be the same away from church as it is at church. A lifestyle of blamelessness is not easy when the world around you flaunts its sinful practices. We must guard against tolerating or even accepting the sin that once shocked you.
When you lose your integrity, it causes others to stumble. We must pursue integrity with a goal of glorifying Christ in all things in our lives until he returns!
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries in Kingsport.