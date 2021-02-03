By LYNN SORRELL
Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Rules, rules, rules. In a peaceful transfer of power, David prays to the new king, “And give my son Solomon the wholehearted devotion to keep your commands, statutes and decrees. ...” (1 Chronicles 29:19, NLT)
Jesus was confronted and asked about rules. He quoted the Old Testament and summarized all the rules: Love God and love your neighbor as you love yourself, a perfect answer to the inquiry.
God tells Moses, “Be holy because I am holy.” Holiness and perfection is a mark I often miss; I will continue to try. Leviticus 19:18 (NLT) says, “Do not seek revenge or bear a grudge against a fellow Israelite, but love your neighbor as yourself. I am the Lord.” Loving our neighbor is part of personal holiness even today.
I am involved in Kairos Prison Ministry. There are rules and more rules when you go in and out of prison.
Once, I unintentionally broke a prison rule. A resident (that’s what we call the inmates) and I were both punished. I felt the weight of guilt, even though I did not realize I was in error until I was punished. I wrote a letter to the resident and to the volunteer coordinator, who had come down hard on both of us. The coordinator was judge and jury on the matter.
That was five years ago. I’ve visited many times in the last five years, during which time the resident avoided me and said little to me.
Then, in the summer of 2020, the resident tested positive for COVID-19 and was isolated. He was in the worst part of solitary confinement until he tested negative. During that time and from “the hole,” he wrote to me. The note was simple, “Lynn, forgive me for NOT forgiving you.” Wow! The grudge was gone. He relieved his soul of the grudge. He is “free on the inside” within the chain link fences topped by razor wire.
I wrote him a long letter, telling him how much I admired him for forgiving me and letting go. I hope to see him and hug him when we can again do ministry at the Mountain City Correctional Institute.
Forgiveness is a gift from God. It brings God’s peace to both the giver and receiver of true forgiveness. Seek to forgive and rid yourself of grudges. The peace passes all understanding when we are “free on the inside.”
Lynn Sorrell is pastor at Cross United Methodist Church in Blountville.
Lynn Sorrell is pastor at Cross United Methodist Church in Blountville.