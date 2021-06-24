Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers.
Making a to-do list is a habit of mine. I love to mark through each task upon completion. It makes me feel accomplished.
Some of the listings are easy and can be marked off quickly; others take more time and may even be on tomorrow’s list! At the beginning of my list is devotions and prayer. After that, various tasks, appointments and events.
I was thinking of what my list would look like if it only included duties to God. Here is what I came up with.
1. Raise a praise: God is worthy.
2. Recite the Lord’s Prayer: 63 powerful words.
3. Put on the whole armor of God: Start with the belt of truth.
4. Pray without ceasing: Keep in touch with heavenly headquarters all day.
5. Do good: Look for opportunities to be about the Father’s business.
6. Give: Be generous; spend time on people.
7. Read the Word: The B.I.B.L.E.
8. Witness: Show (the love of Jesus) and tell (His story).
9. Take your vitamins: Best vitamin for a Christian is B1.
10. Walk by faith: Ask the Holy Ghost to order your footsteps.
11. Keep your eyes on the prize: Stay faith-focused.
12. Reflect: Keep trying; don’t quit!
I call these the Divine Dozen. If you decide to follow this list or design your own, practice it for 21 days to form a new habit. It may not be the usual time of the year for traditional resolutions, but the Bible says in 2 Corinthians 6:2, “In an acceptable time I have heard you, And in the day of salvation I have helped you. Behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.”
July 1 is a week away. Time to make a second-half-of-the-year resolution, and it is not about weight! However, for the 13th resolution, there is this: “Wherefore seeing we also are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth so easily beset us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us.” (Hebrews 12:1)
Happy second half of 2021!
Penny Gilliam Hagy is co-pastor of Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.