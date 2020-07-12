Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
“Shalom to you now, shalom my friends. May God’s full mercies bless you my friends. In all your living and through your loving, Christ be your shalom, Christ be your shalom.” (UMH Hymnal)
— Words by Elise S. Eslinger and music by Carlton R. Young
By WILL SHEWEY
The Hebrew word shalom means peace. It is a common greeting which simply wishes all things good and blessed to those listening. I believe today is a good time to share this greeting with whomever we meet. Our Lord Jesus promised a blessing of happiness upon the peace maker and peace seeker. Scripture says to seek peace and pursue it. We usually find it easy to bless those who bless us, but what about those who are adversarial toward us? When Jesus taught the parable of the good Samaritan, he knew very well that our neighbor is often the one whose lifestyle and culture is much different than our own. He is calling us to get out of our comfort zone and become an activist for peace.
During this time of global pandemic and acceleration of racial turmoil in our land, the message of shalom must become our priority as people of faith. While the Bible says perilous times will come, there is also the promise of Christ who said he will never forsake us. As Christians, the challenge and solution before each of us is the Prince of Peace. Isaiah the prophet predicted that the government shall rest upon His shoulders. Hopefully we can discover a deeper meaning of shalom as we carry out daily activities and realize that His shoulders are strong. His hand is mighty to deliver. We are couriers of peace, and doers of the message.
In closing, another hymn in the church says, “ Let there be peace on earth, and let it begin with me.” If not me, then who? We already have the gift in our heart. Psalm 119:165 says, “ Great peace (shalom) have they which love thy law, and nothing shall offend them.” We still have a lot of work to do in order for that to happen. Shalom, my friends.
Will Shewey is pastor at Shades of Grace United Methodist Church in Kingsport.