Perhaps “We the People” persist in our polarization along political party lines, but there is a deeper divide that demands discussion. There are more important issues than who the next president of the USA is/isn’t, namely how will we view and treat people of “faith.”
The reality of it is, we are all people of faith, every last one of us. Even atheists who do not believe in God still have a belief system they rely on. It is disingenuous to dismiss, delegitimize, disqualify and disenfranchise people based on the fact they admit to being “believers.”
Each of us places our faith/trust in a superior “being” we follow or listen to. Some people think there is a “supernatural” creator, God with a capital “G.” Others suppose a scientist, philosopher, politician, or perhaps an economist, has all the answers to life’s biggest questions. Few though, very few, think that they themselves have all the answers — that’s rather arrogant if you think about it.
Existence is fascinating, perplexing, deep and unsettling, and quite improbable when you think about it. That there “is” something rather than nothing is mysterious, complex, interesting and nearly unexplainable; the universe isn’t necessary. Consider the miracle of life and being aware of your own ability to think, reason and question. Many credible, intelligent, prominent scientists believe in God, and many don’t — seems exasperating, I know.
Life is either guided or unguided. It’s either a random cosmic accident or the purposeful choice of a Creator. How we look at our origins is how we make sense of the vast universe that surrounds our tiny little planet. We all put the pieces of this existential jigsaw puzzle together based on the evidence we have on hand. We need to keep in mind as we do so that science and faith are neither enemies nor opposites — both help us navigate and understand life. The main difference? Science can often give us a “how” (an explanation of the workings of the world) while faith offers a more substantial “why.”
We all want to know where we came from and where we are going. Origins and eternity. How we understand the source of life, the way we comprehend it or explain it, and the same for what happens after we die, shape and direct our lives — what we believe and place our faith in determines most all of our attitudes and actions.
Hope, purpose and meaning are lifelong searches that require intellectual honesty, faithful pursuits, determination and perseverance. True joy and fulfillment will not be discovered by taking short cuts. The easy downhill paths only lead to the truth being circumvented.
Yes, Christians had crusades, Inquisitions and burned “witches” at the stake. Science also taught us for centuries that the world was flat, it was the center of the universe and the sun revolved around the Earth, certain races were inferior, and blood-letting would cure most diseases. Pointing out past flaws won’t help us grow today. Science isn’t merely about “plain facts.” It’s actually about interpreting experiences. Similarly, faith isn’t about “blind trust” either. Both science and faith have their limits, both can be distorted, and both build on centuries of history and tradition.
Personally, I don’t feel threatened when people disagree about the role of faith. I fully believe an open mind and following the evidence where it leads will guide even the most skeptical pessimist to the truth. I’m not concerned about what a person claims they believe if it differs from my position. What concerns me are the efforts to silence others.
I see bullies on both sides of the supernatural divide. It is shameful and disgraceful for people on either side to bully people into silence for their beliefs. Being a jerk is unconvincing, and for the Christian it is unbecoming too. Open dialogue and inviting healthy debate make this nation great — censorship and character assassination don’t.