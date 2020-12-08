KINGSPORT — Salvation Army staff and volunteers across the Tri-Cities are busy collecting, organizing and packing toys as they prepare them for distribution to the thousands who have sought Christmas assistance from the organization.
As of Monday, Dec. 7, The Salvation Army has collected $211,940.46, or 47%, of its goal of $450,000.
"We have seen a generous outpouring of support as our communities have contributed both to our Angel Trees as well as our Red Kettles," May said. "We are truly blessed."
Across the region approximately 95% of Angel Tree children have been adopted and about 75% of the gifts have been returned to date.
"Most of the Angels on our Angel Trees have been adopted," reports Major Joseph May with the Kingsport Salvation Army. "Now we are waiting for those toys and gift items that have been purchased to be returned so they can be distributed to the families they were bought for."
The deadline for returning angels in Kingsport is Dec. 19. In Bristol and in Johnson City, the deadline for gifts was Dec. 4. Distribution date is Dec. 22 in Kingsport, Dec. 15 and 17 in Bristol and the week of Dec. 14 in in Johnson City.
"This year, we've seen an incredible turnout in angel tree gifts for a child that it warms our hearts to see the community pull together like this," Lt. Andy Lewis of the Bristol Salvation Army reports. "With many donors not taking as many angels this year, so that they can spend more on a child, we've seen the community rally together ever more so this year. We are still looking for many to be returned in, but we are encouraged to see the beautiful hard work that the community has put in already."
