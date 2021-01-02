Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
It is okay to run when the devil chases you. Oftentimes in life when danger abounds or undesirable situations exist, someone will advise “run like the devil.”
While this might be good advice, as it is used, it is not pertinent to God’s message today. The devil runs to and fro seeking who he might destroy. He is highly successful. God’s serving children are to run as fast or faster seeking who God can save. While we are well aware Satan will lose the final battle in the end, he will take many loved ones and neighbors with him to their doom.
If he would sit on his hoof-clad haunches, then Christians could also sit and wait. He does not and we must not. The lost depend on our light shining and invitations given.
1 Corinthians 9:24 tells us, “Know ye not that they which run in a race run all, but one receiveth the prize? So run, that ye may obtain.” A few verses later, “I therefore so run, not as uncertainly; so fight I, not as one that beateth the air: But I keep under my body, and bring it into subjection: lest that by any means, when I have preached to others, I myself should be a castaway.” (1 Corinthians 9:26-7)
God is good and there is hope through all trials in Him. He, as the Holy Spirit, will guide, guard and protect His children.
Hebrews 12:1 says, “Wherefore, seeing we also are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth so easily beset us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us.” James 4:7 tells us, “Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you.”
We must arise every morning considering our day’s journey and how we can make contact with sinners and witness to them. That is “running like the devil” for our Lord Jesus.
Know God, know peace. Amen.
Boda Lawson is assistant pastor at New Melody Church in Duffield, Virginia.